Local Arts Fund short of goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council is calling on the community for help after coming up short on its fundraising goal. The Arts Fund Campaign is more than $94,000 short of its $240,000 target.

The fund helps supports seven non-profit art organizations that include Creative Arts Productions, RiverSong, Performing Arts Association, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus, Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.

"Without that funding, the organizations would either have to raise their ticket prices or just maybe not do a show and that would be very sad," said Denise Meyer who works for the Allied Arts Council. "We wouldn't want them to not go through with what they planned through the year."

The Saint Joseph Symphony is one of the non-profits that heavily relies on funding from the council. Staff at the Symphony say the rely heavily on the fund, "the allied arts fund is consistently our single-largest supporter," said McAlister. Being able to use the allied arts fund just for wherever we need it most is also incredibly helpful."

The Symphony is one of many organizations in St. Joe who closed there doors for over a year. "When we had our first audition show on April 24th, it was the first time that most of our players have been on there since December of 2019," said McAlister.

Lori said that the arts heavily rely on community donations and selling tickets to keep the doors open. She added that because of the Allied Arts Council, the Symphony was able to survive through the difficult months.

"I have been so impressed with their work, even last year, 2020 pandemic year, they were able to meet their goal through fundraising and they didn't change our word amount at all, which is fantastic," said Lori. "This is a great community and you know, just in previous instances, I mean, it's just, it seems like St. Joe just pulls together. You know, St. Joe has a great art community and I feel like everybody is going to pull behind that and, you know, help us reach that goal," added Meyer.

Allied Arts will continue to take donations through the end of June. To donate, click here.