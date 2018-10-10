Local autism testing now available

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Parents no longer have to make the drive to Kansas City for an autism screening.

Dr. Susan Shuman, a licensed psychologist at The Center in downtown St. Joseph, now provides autism testing.

According to the National Autism Association, autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder. The most recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report concluded one-in-59 children was diagnosed with autism in 2014.

Before this year, if a parent or pediatrition suspected a child may have autism, Children's Mercy in Kansas City was the closest place for northwest Missourians to go, but now they can find resources a little closer to home.

Dr. Shuman is the first psychologist in northwest Missouri to conduct autism testing.

During the first half of the year, Dr. Shuman studied at ECHO Autism, a division of the University of Missouri’s Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, a virtual learning network of providers that offers access to autism training and behavioral experts.

The autism testing program training was funded by a grant from the United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s Community Investment Fund.

Dr. Shuman can now receive referrals from local pediatricians and school professionals to test children as young as age three for autism and associated disorders.

People can schedule a screening by contacting The Center at (816) 364-4300.