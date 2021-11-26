Clear
Local Bait & Tackle shop broken into

A local bait and tackle shop was broken into early Thanksgiving morning by an unknown suspect, stealing and destroying parts of the store.

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 4:59 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

“The thieving in this town has got to stop. I mean it’s got to stop,” said friend of owner, Danny Calhoon.

Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Dick’s Bait and Tackle Shop was broken into.

“Proceeded to kick a hole in the door from the other side. And they came in and they took his poles outside, destroying a whole bunch of area,” said friend of owner Sharon Stover.

The electrical meter was pulled off the building, money and keys stolen from the register, merchandise destroyed, and fish killed from lack of power.

“He doesn’t have that kind of money. To fix all that, for the fish to be dying like that. He doesn’t get reimbursed,” said Stover.

The store is owned by a man named Dick Adkins, owning the store for 24 years, and is now in his 80s.

“This is a landmark of St. Joseph,” said friend of owner Peggy Heinrichs.

“This man does not deserve this. He deserves so much more he’s here 365 days a year, 7 days a week,” said Stover.

Dick’s voice was not strong enough to speak on camera due to a medical condition, but many of his friends were able to speak on his behalf and came to help as soon as they heard the news.

“When I heard everything that happened you know I reached out. She said you know he needs all the help he can get. I told her I said we’ll be here first thing in the morning,” said Calhoon.

“We’re not biological family but we’re family. We’re gonna help put our friend’s place back together,” said Heinrichs.

People close to Dick say he’s hard working, and cares very much for this shop.

“He’s like a grandpa. I’ve known him for 50 years,” said Calhoon.

“He’s the greatest guy that I know. And he doesn’t deserve any of this,” said Stover.

If you happen to know any information regarding the break-in, please contact the St. Joseph Police Department at (816) 271-4777.

If you are interested in financially donating to the shop, you can contact the store directly or follow the link to this Facebook post for more information.

