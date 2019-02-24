Clear
Local Boy Scout Troop holds chili fundraiser

The Chili fundraiser will help the families of boy scouts sent them to camp.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(AGENCY, Mo.) In Agency, Boys Scout Troop #43 held a chili fundraiser at the town's community center.
The event helps families send their kids to camp.

Scout leaders said though the Troup is small, it's had a large effect, many in the community have been involved at some point of their life in Boy Scouts.

Families who are heavily involved in the boy scouts said the chili fundraiser was a great way for the community to get involved.

"It's very important, they love going to camp they learn a lot they get to spend a lot of time with other kids and meet new kids," Sheena Kountz, scout treasurer said. "It's a great way to reach out."

The troop says they are looking forward to the addition of three new scouts this year.

After a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in Sunday evening. Don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be form -5 to +5.
