Local Boy Scout Troop holds chili fundraiser

(AGENCY, Mo.) In Agency, Boys Scout Troop #43 held a chili fundraiser at the town's community center.

The event helps families send their kids to camp.

Scout leaders said though the Troup is small, it's had a large effect, many in the community have been involved at some point of their life in Boy Scouts.

Families who are heavily involved in the boy scouts said the chili fundraiser was a great way for the community to get involved.

"It's very important, they love going to camp they learn a lot they get to spend a lot of time with other kids and meet new kids," Sheena Kountz, scout treasurer said. "It's a great way to reach out."

The troop says they are looking forward to the addition of three new scouts this year.