Local CASA receives generous donation from anonymous donor

The CASA program helps children in unsafe family situations.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:24 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 7:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 5th Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate program received a generous donation of $9,700 recently. 

The money coming from an anonymous donor.
The CASA program is made up of volunteers who help children removed from unsafe situations at home.
Currently, the local CASA program has 33 volunteers that help over 100 kids in our area.
Staff said the donation highlights the community's giving spirit.

"One of St. Joe's biggest compliments is its a very giving community," Amanda Chen, board chair Friends of CASA said.  "It just filled my heart with joy because you think about all the families that are going to benefit from this."

The money will mainly be used for recruitment efforts.
CASA will hold a meet and greet next month with more information on how interested parties can get involved.

Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
