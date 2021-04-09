Local COVID-19 vaccine data shows safety of shots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care’s health system has administered more than 36,600 doses with only a few reported reactions, none severe.

The statistic represents total doses administered throughout the system including Albany, Maryville, the hospital in St. Joseph, and other facilities. The St. Joseph-Mosaic community clinic has administered the Moderna and Pfizer brand of vaccines.

“We’ve had an excellent experience at the clinic,” said Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care CEO.

Mosaic spokesperson Joey Austin said only 2-3 people reported a minor reaction to a vaccine shot. No reactions were severe and Austin said there have been no deaths.

While Mosaic has not had a case of severe allergic reaction to a vaccine shot, severe reactions are not unheard of. But they are exceedingly rare.

Anaphylaxis after a COVID-19 vaccination occurred in approximately 2-5 people per million vaccinated in the U.S. based on events reported to VAERS, the federal vaccine reporting system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical experts say you may experience minor side effects after receiving any of the three approved vaccines like swelling, redness or pain at the injection site, fever, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, chills, or nausea.