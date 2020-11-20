Local Chaplin returns to prayer livestreams after recovering from COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the last eight months, the man known for his pink shirts and big personality was on a mission.

Chaplin Dave Hugger travelled around Northwest Missouri hitting countless hospitals and senior living facilities to pray for those fighting COVID-19 inside closed doors.

"This is the time for people of faith to step up, not step down," said Dave Hugger, AseraCare Hospice Chaplin.

Four weeks ago, Chaplin Dave tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a sneaky little devil," said Hugger, "I have no idea how I got the virus. Because of where I work with hospice, the Chaplins test every week. Our nurses check twice a week. Friday morning, I took my test and they sent it off to the lab. Sunday morning, I got up to go to church and I checked my emails and found out I had COVID.”

For the first time Chaplin Dave and his wife were on the other end of people's prayers.

“When you first get the diagnosis, all these things run through your head. Am I going to end up in the hospital?” said Hugger.

All those parking lot of prayers and Facebook livestreams came in handy when it was time for Hugger to heal, "I bet you I got a hundred texts in the first couple days.”

Chaplin Dave updated his Facebook friends almost daily on his symptoms, which ended up as mild cold-like symptoms.

“I know a lot of people who have it a lot worse than we do, so we are grateful,” said Hugger.

After quarantining for two week, Chaplin Dave is back out praying; praying for those fighting the same virus he was just over two weeks ago.

“The virus is real. The people who are sitting in that window watching right now, they need to hear us pray. We’re gonna keep praying,” said Hugger.

Friday, Chaplin Dave stopped by eight locations in Buchanan County to pray.

To follow his livestreamed prayers, find his next pray stop on his Facebook page.