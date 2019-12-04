Clear

Local Charities Affected by a Decrease in Donations this Year

The United Way and AFL-CIO have both seen a decrease in the amount of monetary donations this year.

The United Way wrapped up their annual campaign last month, falling short of their $2.9 million goal at $2.6 million while the AFL-CIO is $5,000 to $10,000 short of where they were in 2018.

