Local Chiefs fan selected as NFL Fan of the Year nominee

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs recently announced that superfan Roger McCush is their NFL Fan of the Year nominee.

Roger has been a superfan of the Chiefs ever since he was child, and has been a season ticket holder since 2005. But, in October of 2019, Roger had to call it quits as he began his battle with Manual Cell Non-Hodgkin's Leukemia. And that meant for Roger, that he was going to miss a game at Arrowhead for the first time in 15 years.

Roger had to make a phone call to the Chiefs ticket sales office letting them know of his current situation, "He asked me why it was my last game, and we got into a discussion about my cancer, my Manual Cell Non-Hodgkin's Leukemia, and that the doctors cut me off at Mosaic and at KU and said I couldn't go to anymore games.

What used to be a Sunday family tradition of waking up at 5 a.m. to head to Kansas City to cheer on his team, now consists of watching that game at home with his wife and dog.

"Since I can't be around a lot of people, the family hasn't even come up. It's been me and the wife, so it's been kind of boring," said McCush. "The neighbors can hear us yelling."

But, it was last month when Roger and his wife Donna thought they were attending a virtual meet and greet with Chiefs franchise legend Christian Okoye, who actually surprised Roger with the news.

"It was a shock!" said Donna McCush. "We were shocked. My brothers were here, my sister-in-law was here. So we were pretty shocked about it," Roger added.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs, a Group Sales Representative Dalton Blackwell, had a hand in selecting Roger. Blackwell was actually the ticket rep that has been in contact with Roger over the years and learned of his story. But it was Christian Okoye who delivered the news of Roger being selected as the Chiefs NFL Fan of the Year nominee, saying "You're a positive influence for your friends and family. Your fandom, your connection to the game and your story are an inspiration."

The NFL will select three finalists at the end of the season who will get the chance to attend SuperBowl LV in February where they will announce the winner during the game. With Roger still receiving treatment and being high-risk during the pandemic, he made a call to his doctor.

"If I do get to be the final three, will you let me go?" said McCush to his doctor. "He said, if you wear a mask and wash your hands all of the time and be safe and be smart, and he said I should be starting my shots back by then, he would let me go."

Finalist or not, Roger is honored to represent not only the Chiefs, but Chiefs Kingdom as being selected for this honor, and most importantly, being cancer free.

"It would be an honor. It would be, to represent the Chiefs, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Chiefs nation and my family. It would be awesome. With the battle of the cancers, and to represent the family; it would be an awesome honor."

Roger McCush is currently a PE teacher at Helen M. Davis School, for the Severely Disabled, and plans on retiring in 2021 after being there for several years.