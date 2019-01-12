Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local Chiefs fans show support for team as they enter the playoffs

Local Chiefs fans support their team despite the bad weather.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 9:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans in St. Joseph came out to support their team despite the bad weather. 

The excitement led fans to pack bars across town to watch the AFC Divisional game Saturday. 
With a 12-and-4 record and the number one seed in the AFC, the 2018-19 season was unlike any other in recent memory.
Fans said they appreciated the efforts of the team as a whole, but can't help single out one player, Patrick Mahomes.

"He's very true to the game and he doesn't have a big head," Brenda Henderson, Chiefs fan said. "it's exciting to watch him play." 

Chiefs fans have been able to watch their team in the playoffs five of the last six years, however, Saturday's win for the Kansas City Chiefs marked their first playoff game win at Arrowhead since the 1993-94 season playoffs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Overnight, light snow will taper off and we should dry out by Sunday morning. There still could be a little bit of drizzle through the overnight hours as well. Little accumulation is expected. Roads will continue to be slick and there could be some refreezing on the roadways. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events