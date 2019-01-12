Local Chiefs fans show support for team as they enter the playoffs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans in St. Joseph came out to support their team despite the bad weather.

The excitement led fans to pack bars across town to watch the AFC Divisional game Saturday.

With a 12-and-4 record and the number one seed in the AFC, the 2018-19 season was unlike any other in recent memory.

Fans said they appreciated the efforts of the team as a whole, but can't help single out one player, Patrick Mahomes.

"He's very true to the game and he doesn't have a big head," Brenda Henderson, Chiefs fan said. "it's exciting to watch him play."

Chiefs fans have been able to watch their team in the playoffs five of the last six years, however, Saturday's win for the Kansas City Chiefs marked their first playoff game win at Arrowhead since the 1993-94 season playoffs.

