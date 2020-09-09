Local D.I.Y workshop pivots business in midst of COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 has hit small business particularly hard.

“During the pandemic, it became very obvious that our local small businesses really needed help,” said Kristi Bailey, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in shutting a handful of local shops down.

“It might have been the nail in the coffin. They might not have been doing well before, but since starting this campaign, we’ve heard a lot say that if there’s another shutdown, we probably won’t come back,” said Bailey.

For that reason, the chamber created its latest campaign, 'The Champions of Commerce,' to encourage residents to shop locally.

One local small business, AR Workshop, said feeding money back into small businesses is more important than words could say during these trying times. Jessica Estes, owner of AR Workshop, said running a small business during the pandemic has been, “The scariest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Estes said toward the beginning of the shutdown, she couldn't wrap her mind how destructive the pandemic would be on her business.

“The first part of March, I was angry. I’ve worked so hard and put so much into this and this is what’s going to take me out? So, I pulled up the big girl panties and said, ‘No, not today.’ You have to keep moving forward, but you have to sit in that for a minute and then say, ‘No, that’s not how we’re going down,’” said Estes.

But rather than worry, Estes said she wasn't going to go down without a fight. Resiliency and creative are what local business owners have had to rely on to keep their business alive.

AR Workshop had to flip its business model on its head to keep the doors open.

“Our workshops are based on people coming together and being here together, so we had to totally change our business model. So, we started offering to-go kits at home. People could order them off the website, we would get it and ready and send it home. That’s something we hadn’t offered before that helped us get through March and April,” said Estes.

AR began offering socially distanced workshops, surprise boxes and lots of masks.

“I don’t make masks, I make signs, but we can offer retail. So, that’s helping the community, but helping get new people in my door,” said Estes.

We're in the second half of 2020 and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said small shops are still on an uphill battle.

“They are struggling. They’ve had to change the way they operate and they’re hoping to get through this next stage that might come this fall and be better prepared the next time around,” said Bailey.

But small business owners aren't giving up. Bringing a new definition to the term D.I.Y.

“We’re gonna keep adapting and changing and be relevant. I can’t live in fear, so I’m going to keep moving forward and keep adapting to what is relevant for the time and our community,” said Estes.

AR Workshop has waived their party fee to make it easier for families to book a private workshop.

To learn more about AR Workshop and support this small business, visit their website.