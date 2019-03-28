Clear

Local Emergency Planning Committee holds first meeting after flood

The committee took time to thank two major area organizations who stepped up during the flood.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Buchanan County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met Thursday at Missouri Western.

The group consists of representatives from several different organizations coming together once a month to discuss ways to better serve the community during emergency situations.

In light of the recent flooding, the committee applauded the efforts of both the American red cross and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph for their response to the flooding situation.

"The American Red Cross and United Way have been huge in helping us as far as city staff goes with all of the flooding that we've been experiencing," Jada McClintick, Emergency Management Director said. "When push comes to shove and it really becomes a disaster situation or an impending disaster, they really step up."

The committee says they will release information regarding the damage estimates from the flooding in the coming week. The next meeting is scheduled for April 25th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and large hail. Heavy rain is also possible with these as they move in from the west. Right now, it appears that the most widespread storms will be moving through from noon until 5 p.m. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 50s and 60s. Stay with KQ2 throughout the day for more updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events