Local Emergency Planning Committee holds first meeting after flood

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Buchanan County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met Thursday at Missouri Western.

The group consists of representatives from several different organizations coming together once a month to discuss ways to better serve the community during emergency situations.

In light of the recent flooding, the committee applauded the efforts of both the American red cross and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph for their response to the flooding situation.

"The American Red Cross and United Way have been huge in helping us as far as city staff goes with all of the flooding that we've been experiencing," Jada McClintick, Emergency Management Director said. "When push comes to shove and it really becomes a disaster situation or an impending disaster, they really step up."

The committee says they will release information regarding the damage estimates from the flooding in the coming week. The next meeting is scheduled for April 25th.