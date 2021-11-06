Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 in custody following Friday shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local HVAC companies feeling the impact of global supply chain problems

The global supply chain problem is impacting HVAC companies in St. Joseph. Prices are increasing and equipment is harder to get from suppliers.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 10:04 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The global supply chain problem continues to affect the United States and local HVAC companies in St. Joseph are feeling the impacts of it too.

Jay Wolf owns an hvac company here in town and has had to make changes to his prices because of this on-going problem.

"I always have to get back with them, because I always have to first call and make sure that I can even get what I'm looking for and get a price. Prices seem to be always fluctuating and if you can't find what you want and have to substitute it for something, prices can change dramatically," Wolf said.

He's not alone in his 2021 troubles; even suppliers are having issues getting what they need because of an overall shortage of common items that are needed.

"Yeah a lot of small parts, having a lot of problems with small parts; thermostats, pressure switches, flex duct, that's a commonly used item. Floor boots, stuff along those lines. Just an overall shortage," Wolf said.

Bart Armstrong has also been impacted. Costs for equipment have gone up drastically for him and he's noticed big changes in prices for sheet metal.

"Equipment wise, I think it's gone up over 25 percent. And sheet metal, for instance, a 26 gauge 3-by-8 used to be about 11 or 12 dollars. Now they're about 46 or 47 dollars," Armstrong said.

As this problem continues, there are fears the colder weather will create even bigger issues.

“What I hope to see is that in the future, come January and February, that it's not negative 10 degrees out and I've got people losing inducer motors or control boards that we can't find or can't get. That's my biggest concern," Wolf said.

If you notice something odd about your unit, Armstrong says not to wait until your furnace stops working. Stay on top of it, change your filters and make sure to get preventative maintenance done.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Winds will gradually start to calm down tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This weekend is looking beautiful. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The warm up trend will continue on Sunday with highs making a run for the 70s. Winds will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories