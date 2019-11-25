Local Hip Hop Artists offer free hot meals, clothes to those in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For a few hours on Saturday afternoon, a hot meal and clothes were available free of charge, thanks to some local hip hop artists.

Just off St. Joseph Avenue, a charity event was held to give back to those in need.

"I feel like this is a big deal," it actually shows people out here that we care.

The act of charity, largely organized by this man, who goes by the name Freezo, with the holiday season fast approaching he said now was the perfect time to give back to the community that’s supported him.

"People need hats and gloves," Ike "Freezo" Weston said. "They need to eat."

Those who came out for a nice hot meal and a place to warm up, said they were grateful someone took the time to think of them.

"Simple acts of kindness reflect major in the community." Richard Hawkins, a homeless man said.

Hawkins was just one of several who came to the charity event who identifies as homeless. Others called the event a blessing, one man said he just missed his chance to get a meal at the open door food kitchen when he heard about the event.

It’s hard to say who benefited more from this act of kindness, those who made it possible or those who walked away with a full stomach, one thing that was clear was everyone walked away with a warm heart.

"it's not more about what you got its what you can give,"

Organizers said they want to continue to hold this kind of event to give back to the community.