Local McDonald's participate in second annual 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser

Seven McDonald's throughout St. Joseph and Mound City will donate 10% of proceeds through the purchase of McDonald's fries to help teachers purchase school supplies. The fundraiser lasts August 16 through the 20.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 5:35 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) McDonald's across the area are participating in the second annual 'Fries for School Supplies' fundraiser.

August 16 through the 20, seven McDonald's locations in St. Joseph and Mound city will donate 10% of proceeds from the purchase of McDonald's french fries to local schools.

In partnership with United Way, McDonald's will donate the money to the organization who in turn purchases the needed school supplies and will distribute them to area schools in need.

“We know how challenging it is for our teachers," said Chris Habiger who is the owner of seven area McDonald's. "They are so devoted and we just want to be there for them. If there is anything small things that we can do like this fundraiser to help them to make it easier to transition back to school, we want to be apart of it.”

In 2020, McDonald's raised over $3,000 in the first year of the fundraiser.

United Way comments they are grateful for the partnership, saying it's an easy way to grab a snack and help out local schools.

