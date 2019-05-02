Local Methodist churches move forward after controversy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As the conversation continues over the United Methodist Church’s stance on the LGBT community, leaders of local congregations share how they’re moving forward.

"I’ve tried to keep the congregation informed of the conversation," Rev. Lary Williams, pastor of the Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church said.

Williams said he regularly takes the opportunity to have an informative dialogue with his congregation. He said this isn’t the first time the church has dealt with divisive issues.

"This is another instance of that struggle of specific passages of the bible vs. the overarching message of the Bible," Williams said.

In Savannah, the United Methodist Church preaches that overarching message as one of unconditional love. Pastor Dee Pennington said inviting all people to a relationship with Jesus Christ is the church's vision statement.

Pennington stresses the importance of approaching this matter as Christ would as the church moves forward in this direction.

We have to be careful," Pennington added. "Jesus’ words are to love one another."

Local leaders say they will continue to keep the conversation going in hopes to become more informed and have a deeper understanding of homosexuality.