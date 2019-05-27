Local Neighborhood Watch Group meets to discuss crime prevention

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A group dedicated to reducing crime in the city met today at the St. Joseph Public Library downtown Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Neighbors Against Crime Watch Group met to discuss ways neighborhoods can work together to prevent crimes.

The group consists of St. Joseph residents who say they see the day-to-day decline of areas in their neighborhoods and they want to do all they can to stop it.

Their main focus is on abandoned properties, which they say are the catalyst for many crimes across the city.

"It just helps not only the police force but it helps a neighbor that has his house for sale," Don Peters, Neighbors Against Crime Watch Group said. "We can keep our eyes on it and make sure there's nobody living in it, squatting in it."