Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local Pediatrician speaks out on covid vaccine for children

The Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine may be available by Halloween for children ages 5 to 11.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:47 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:58 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, Pfizer announced their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, showing "robust" antibody response for children ages 5 to 11.  

Pfizer is still testing the vaccine, but could have approval as early as Halloween.

KQ2 spoke with a local Pediatrician on the announcement, weighing in on what the vaccine means for children, and how Covid-19 is effecting his patients during the pandemic.

"I have seen some covid in quite a few patients," said Dr. Karl Kosse of Kosse Pediatrics. "Some have been in the hospital less than a year old, some more than once in the hospital less than a year, and it's not something you want."

Dr. Kosse stated common symptoms he has seen in children. Congestion, headaches, coughing and fever among children and loss of taste and smell, including extreme fatigue in the teenagers. 

The Pfizer vaccine may be available as early as Halloween for children ages 5 to 11. 

Right now, kids older than 12 can receive a Pfizer shot. Moderna is currently running pediatric trials to study the effectiveness of its covid vaccine for children 12 and under. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories