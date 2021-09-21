Local Pediatrician speaks out on covid vaccine for children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, Pfizer announced their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, showing "robust" antibody response for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer is still testing the vaccine, but could have approval as early as Halloween.

KQ2 spoke with a local Pediatrician on the announcement, weighing in on what the vaccine means for children, and how Covid-19 is effecting his patients during the pandemic.

"I have seen some covid in quite a few patients," said Dr. Karl Kosse of Kosse Pediatrics. "Some have been in the hospital less than a year old, some more than once in the hospital less than a year, and it's not something you want."

Dr. Kosse stated common symptoms he has seen in children. Congestion, headaches, coughing and fever among children and loss of taste and smell, including extreme fatigue in the teenagers.

The Pfizer vaccine may be available as early as Halloween for children ages 5 to 11.

Right now, kids older than 12 can receive a Pfizer shot. Moderna is currently running pediatric trials to study the effectiveness of its covid vaccine for children 12 and under.