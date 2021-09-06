Local Red Cross volunteer deployed to Louisiana in wake of Ida

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state of Louisiana has seen major devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The category 4 storm's wrath destroyed homes and sent many in search of basic needs. Scenes from the area inspired Ed Defenbaugh, a local American Red Cross volunteer to help those in need.

"The devastation is unbelievable," He said. "You can't fathom it unless you're there."

Defenbaugh has volunteered with the Red Cross for 5 years and has been deployed four times to assist in relief efforts across the country and locally.

"It's great when we can put a local face to help those in their darkest hour," Angie Springs, Spokesperson, American Red Cross said.

Springs said Defenbaugh is just one of the many local volunteers being dispatched across the nation

In addition to Hurricane Ida's devastation, other natural disasters have kept Red Cross volunteers busy, furthermore, the ongoing pandemic has kept some volunteers at home for fear of contracting the virus.

"We don't have enough volunteers with all the things that are going on in the country," Defenbaugh said.

"Our volunteers are tired," Springs said. "We have a great need for [new] volunteers to step up and help."

Defenbaugh and Springs said they're both hoping more people answer the call to help so many people recover from disasters.

"The need doesn't seem to take a break," Springs said. "When you volunteer for the American Red Cross, you're volunteering to provide help and hope to those on what could potentially be the worst day of their life."

Defenbaugh left St. Joseph late Sunday morning with the Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) headed for Baton Rouge later in the week.