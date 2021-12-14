Local Red Kettle Campaign facing struggles ahead of Christmas deadline

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "Doing the most good" is the Salvation Army's motto, but the saying will likely be more difficult to live up to in St. Joseph as donations to the Red Kettle Campaign are few this year.

Major Ronald Key said Tuesday, the local campaign is only 47% of the way towards its goal, with just over two weeks before the Christmas deadline.

“I'm not saying it’s impossible, but it’s gonna be difficult,” Key said.

The campaign has struggled to meet the goal before, but this year it's different. Major Key said the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic are likely impacting donations.

"When you have to worry about feeding your family, putting clothes on your back, and having a place to live, that’s gonna come first and we realize that," Key said.

In addition, there are fewer bell ringers this season, which means fewer chances for people to give.

"When there’s less coverage, then there’s less money for us to come in and help people," Key said.

Despite these challenges, Key said the Salvation Army remains committed to being there for those in need.

"The community’s always been generous to us," Key said. "We’ll still be able to help people, it just going to be a little tighter this year doing it."

The Salvation Army accepts online donations on its website. For more information on how to become a bell ringer, click here.