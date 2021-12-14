Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local Red Kettle Campaign facing struggles ahead of Christmas deadline

The organization is less than halfway towards its goal with just over two weeks left until Christmas.

Posted: Dec 14, 2021 7:32 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "Doing the most good" is the Salvation Army's motto, but the saying will likely be more difficult to live up to in St. Joseph as donations to the Red Kettle Campaign are few this year.

Major Ronald Key said Tuesday, the local campaign is only 47% of the way towards its goal, with just over two weeks before the Christmas deadline.

“I'm not saying it’s impossible, but it’s gonna be difficult,” Key said. 

The campaign has struggled to meet the goal before, but this year it's different.  Major Key said the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic are likely impacting donations.

"When you have to worry about feeding your family, putting clothes on your back, and having a place to live, that’s gonna come first and we realize that," Key said. 

In addition, there are fewer bell ringers this season, which means fewer chances for people to give.

"When there’s less coverage, then there’s less money for us to come in and help people," Key said.

Despite these challenges, Key said the Salvation Army remains committed to being there for those in need.

"The community’s always been generous to us," Key said.  "We’ll still be able to help people, it just going to be a little tighter this year doing it."

The Salvation Army accepts online donations on its website. For more information on how to become a bell ringer, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our record high for today is 64. We had clear skies this morning, but clouds moved into the area throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. The winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect Wednesday. Gusts will be possible up to 55 mph. These wind gusts have the potential to be damaging. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy with highs making a run for the record books. Temperatures will likely land in the lower 70s. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Wednesday night giving us the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through with temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories