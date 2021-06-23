Local restaurants ready for return of Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. Joseph, Mo.) The question no longer looms about where the Kansas City Chiefs will Train for the summer.

The Chiefs officially announcing Wednesday that they will return to St. Joseph and Missouri Western for Training Camp.

For those in St. Joe, the return of training camp is a big deal to local restaurants and businesses.

Owner Amber McKnight of Fredrick Inn Steakhouse is excited and ready for the fans to return to her restaurant.

"Last year we, unfortunately, didn't get to see any of them but the prior year was an amazing year," said McKnight. "We had probably the busiest July we've ever had in the six and a half years that I've owned the place, and I think a big part of it was the training camp then. It's always fun to see the fans come out and meet new people."

Staff at Ground Round is also preparing for the return of fans, "I know we've been doing a lot throughout the city with the city council and trying to make sure that everyone knows we have to be on that 'Big Red' bandwagon for them to come in," said Chris Hoffman at Ground Round. "I'm sure a lot of down here--in downtown St. Joe--are going to put up all of those different flags and make sure that they're welcome and want them to come to visit our businesses."

Including the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, who makes an appearance every year at Fredrick Inn.

"He has been coming to Frederick Inn every year that the training camp has been here," said McKnight, who enjoys Holthus' visits. "We have our picture together up here."

Due to NFL protocols, the Chiefs trained at their home site in Kansas City. Restaurant owners like McKnight saw the hit it had on their restaurant and is ready for the return of events that attract people from all over.

"We just need different activities and reasons for people to get out and about again, so I do hope that this is one thing that people have been looking forward to that really will bring them back out," said McKnight.