Local officials say it is important for families to have a plan for what to do in a severe weather scenario.
Related Content
- Local Schools Practice During Statewide Tornado Drill
- Students Take Part in Statewide Tornado Drill
- Missouri and Kansas to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday
- Schools take part in annual tornado drill
- Tornado Drill Taking Place Tuesday Morning
- Students learn earthquake safety during drill
- Elementary Students Practice Engineering Skills
- New statewide abortion bill passes house
- Hundreds of cyclists complete statewide tour
- Tornado Watch in Effect
Scroll for more content...