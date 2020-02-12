Clear

Local Staff Reacts to Shawnee Mission Teacher Resignation

Amanda Kauffman resigned in front of the Shawnee Mission School Board after a contentious contract negotiation with administrators.

J. Eric Simmons, the St. Joseph NEA President says while a public outburst at a St. Joseph School District Board of Education meeting isn't likely, that doesn't mean some of the same feelings aren't present across the district. 

