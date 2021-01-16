Local Trump supporter speaks out on experience at U.S. Capitol riot

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Kim Johnson Dragoo makes it no secret that she’s a supporter of president Donald Trump, the St. Joseph resident and business owner is one of many Americans voicing distrust over the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden was declared the winner.

"This is more about our country than it is a president," Dragoo said. "They can impeach somebody in one day [with] no investigation, but yet half of America thinks we had election fraud?"

Dragoo's distrust is what lead her and her husband to make the trip to Washington D.C. for a rally held by the president near the U.C. Capitol building on January 6th. She said she feels her voice and many others aren’t being heard thanks to big media, big tech and a government that she says isn’t standing up to any of it.

"We’ve lost our freedom," Dragoo said. "Freedom of speech is gone as we know it if something doesn't change."

Pictures taken by the couple show Dragoo climbing into a window at the Capitol, others show her inside the building on the same day rioters stormed in.

She says she didn’t even see the rioters among the large crowd, and said that most people were peaceful protesters.

"It was great," Dragoo said. "[There were] happy people,"

Dragoo said it was only when her sister called and told her someone was shot and killed at the Capitol when she realized something serious had taken place.

While she condemned the violence of the siege, and admits that she wouldn’t have taken certain photos had she known what was going on, she adamantly stands by her decision to go.

"I don’t regret anything I did." Dragoo said. "I’d do it again tomorrow."

Dragoo said she's not worried about being arrested by the police because she feels she did nothing wrong.

She posted many of her photos and videos posted to social media sites documenting her time inside the Capitol, though they've since been taken down, a move Dragoo called censorship.

"They are trying to shut us down like never before and we are awake to that," She said. "We will find a way."

Dragoo said she believes Donald Trump will remain in office even if it takes acts of martial law to make it happen.