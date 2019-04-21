Local WWII veterans honored in Dearborn

(DEARBORN, Mo) In Dearborn, a community spent their Saturday honoring local veterans.

It was an opportunity for the town to meet some of the brave men who served their country during World War II.

"Its quite an honor to be honored at something like this today," Harold Searcy, a Navy Veteran said.

The small town held a parade along Main Street where the veterans took a front row seat.

"There’s a reason they call them the greatest generation because they were." Mike Lyon, a veteran of a different war said.

Organizers said it was important that they take the proper time to honor WWII veterans while they still can.

"There is a lot of history when you meet a WWII veteran," Breanna Cheadle, Alderman, said. "It's not so much just the military aspect you’ve got to think about what have they seen over the course of their lifetime."

"I’m very fortunate to have lived this long and seen all the things I have seen." Earl Seymour, a Navy veteran in his nineties said.

The town wanted to do their part to show their appreciation to those who are still alive to see it.

"I think it's wonderful to see how these people not only survive but strive," Wyatt Kimberlin, a 16-year-old attendee said. "I think it really shows and sets a good example for the future of our nation and our people."

For the veterans themselves, they said they want to stick around as long as they can to share more stories.

"I’m looking forward to next year," Seymour said. "I hope I can make it."

The city of Dearborn also received special recognition officially becoming a Purple Heart city.