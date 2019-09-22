Local WalMart focus on wellness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) There was a little something extra area Walmarts Saturday.

Shoppers could get health screenings along with their groceries at the WalMart on the S. Belt Hwy.

Pharmacy staff set up a station offering blood sugar and cholesterol checks as well as vision screenings.

The station was also equipped with helpful pamphlets with information on how to live healthier.

Staff said the importance of establishing healthy habits early on is crucial to longevity.

"The importance of being healthy it leads to a better life," Brett Dunn, WalMart Pharmacist said. "Preventative care will help keep your healthcare costs down and you won't have the problems on down the line as you grow old."

Since 2014, WalMart has conducted 4 million health screenings. Pharmacy staff said they hold these Walmart Wellness Days quarterly.