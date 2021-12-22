Clear
Local agencies join to create Cold Weather Emergency Shelters

Local agencies are joining forces to keep the vulnerable members of our community warm for the winter.

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2021 3:48 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

United Way of Greater St. Joseph along with numerous agencies have been meeting to create a Winter Emergency Shelter Plan. In addition to regular shelter services that are available within the community, the Emergency Cold Weather Shelters will provide a warm place to sleep for both men and women from January 4th to February 28th of 2022.

“So emergency shelter is really designed to be that safe spot where somebody can get some rest, let their body and their mind rest so that the next day they can start working with somebody on a plan. It’s not one agency’s responsibility to solve, and it’s all of us working together,” said Kylee Strough, President, of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

United Way is looking for volunteers for overnight shifts at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter as well as help with meals.

If you have any questions or are interested in volunteering, you can contact the United Way office at (816) 364-2381.

