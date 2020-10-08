Local agencies prepare as chances for a second stimulus package look grim

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, when President Trump announced he was cutting off negotiations with democrats, the hopes of a second stimulus package came crashing down.

While President Trump has backed off his original statement, local agencies still have to prepare for the worst case scenario.

“We tell them, don’t rely on the stimulus check,” said Nichi Yeager, AFL-CIO.

Area agencies, already being stretched thin, "As of right now, there is no funding for utilities. None of the agencies in town have active funding for it," said Yeager, now faced with taking on more needs.

“No matter what happens at the federal or state level, we’re going to do whatever we can to bring as much food in, especially right now,” said Chad Higdon, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Since March, local agencies have been supporting families through this pandemic.

Second Harvest, a local food bank serving Northwest Missouri, said they've served over double the amount of people this year compared to last year.

“The number last year we’re looking at was around 185,000 and for the same time period since mid-March right now we’re looking at 430,000,” said Higdon.

AFL-CIO said on top of helping their usual lower income clients, they're now serving a whole new group of people who've never needed help before.

“More than anything, we’re seeing people who are behind on things that aren’t used to being behind on things because either they were quarantined, they were exposed to COVID or they were temporarily laid off,” said Yeager.

AFL-CIO said those suffering financial hardships were betting on that second round of stimulus to get them through.

“While people weren’t positive they were going to get it, they were already planning on how they were going to spend it,” said Yeager.

Now with odds being slim in the federal government passing a second stimulus package, area agencies are strapping down for the long haul.

“When you look at some of the depressions and recessions from the past, it really took 5-10 years to get things back to normal and we don’t see this being any different,” said Higdon.

Yeager said the financial burdens will cease, when the pandemic does, “Really, the only way these things are going to stop is if the spread stops."

For those who haven't received any stimulus check yet, the IRS has extended the deadline to register to November 21st.