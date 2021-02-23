Local agencies receive money to continue with pandemic relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city is moving forward with CARES Act funding distribution to assists local agencies.

Both Catholic Charities and Community Action Partnership (CAP) have been granted $250,000 for rent, mortgage, and utility payments for those directly impacted economically by COVID-19 struggles.

"The reason the city has partnered with these two entities is because they have a current model already in place for housing assistance programs," said Clint Thompson, Planning and Community Development Director. "That allows individuals to apply for these funds and work directly with these public agencies."

Staff at CAP say they receive two to three thousand phone calls each month from residents in the community who are seeking out monthly payment help. CAP knows that once they receive this money, that it will be used immediately, as the agency has a waiting list put together.

Thompson said that the Social Welfare Board, YWCA, Pivotal Point and Samaritan Center are all receiving a combined $50,000 in CARES Act funding as well. Clint saying "we have the flexibility to allocate more to those agencies if needed."

Small businesses are also included in on the CARES Act funding, as $1750,000 is available for small business forgivable loans. The city saying only one business has qualified for $5,000 so far.

Outside of CARES Act funding, other agencies are receiving private funding to assist in housing payments as well.

The Salvation Army is one of the agencies that was funded $6,000 through a private funder, helping with the same rent, mortgage and utility bills.

"We can basically help with up to $500 in rent and up to $300 for utilities," said Major Ronald Key of the Salvation Army. "It has to be COVID related, which means they must have been laid-off, cut-back, whatever that looks like for them."

To apply for the Salvation Army's relief funds, click on this link: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/mokan/covid-19-emergency-assistance/

For businesses looking to receive funding, or any CARES Act funding questions, call City Hall.

Call Catholic Charities and CAP to receive funding from those specific agencies.