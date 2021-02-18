Local agency helps seniors file taxes during pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Global pandemic or not, taxes don't stop.

Millions of Americans are preparing to file their taxes, but COVID-19 has created a few obstacles for those trying to file. One being internet access. Like everything this year, most tax filing will be required to be done online rather than face-to-face. For seniors and those with limited knowledge or access to the internet, it poses a big problem.

“Yeah, I was afraid I was going to do it on the computer and I’m not savvy,” said Richard Clark, senior tax filer.

Thankfully for local seniors, Interserv Calvin Center is still offering qualifying seniors free tax assistance in-person, sort of. For seniors 60-years-old and up with an annual income of $57,000 or less, they can drop off their tax documents or rent rebates and pick them back up a week later.

“We’re keeping very busy. We probably get 30 pieces of mail everyday,” said Laraine Jones, Volunteer Services Coordinator.

Behind a screen barrier and face mask, Jones greets seniors dropping off or picking up their taxes. It's not the usual sit down tax prep Interserv offers annually. It's less personable, but staff said for the older clients they serve and for senior volunteers, it's safer.

Seniors eligible for the free tax prep are asked to call the taxline and set up an appointment to drop off their tax paperwork during a certain week to avoid overcrowding.

For local seniors who've been going to Interserv for years for tax help, they said not having to file online was a blessing. “I can sleep at night,” said Bonnie White, senior tax filer.

To call and schedule an appointment, call the Interserv taxline at 816-558-3240.