Local bar features St. Joseph's first ever holiday pop-up bar

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph bar is in the festive spirit.

Inspired by the Miracle owned holiday pop-up bars across Kansas City, the Tiger's Den has transformed their bookstore and bar into St. Joseph's very own Santa's Den.

"It's going to be a pop-up themed bar," said Matthew Glidwell, the General Manager of The Tiger's Den. "We can bring the Christmas spirit all through the holiday in a way that St. Joe really hasn't had before."

Management at Tiger's Den closed up shop and turned into elves for the week to deck the halls for the next two months.

"It was chaos! We wanted to make it look like The Griswolds in here," said Glidwell. "So, we got it as decorated as we could. It took it several days to get all this done and a lot of hard work and a lot of time and it looks really great in here."

The bar features garland, hanging lights and ornaments and several spots to take pictures. A holiday menu will feature Santa's Cocktails will feature sugar cookie

“So I put together a list of really fantastic winter, holiday cocktails," said Glidwell, who also serves behind the bar. "We’ve got cookie drinks, we’ve got creamy drinks, we’ve got sweet, we’ve got savory…there’s a lot on the menu.”

Glidwell and staff have decorated the Tiger's Den before in many themes, but never for the holiday season. The staff wanted to be the first in St. Joseph to host the growing holiday pop-up bars.

"The pop-up bars have been really popular in a lot of other cities, and St. Joe really hasn't had anything like that yet," Glidwell explained. "I think it'll be a really cool experience for people to come, get their picture taken and have a lot of fancy holiday cocktails."

Santa's Den will be open to the public starting at 3 p.m. on November 5 and will close up shop at the end of the year.

Starting in December, live music will be performed on Friday night's. The staff said to follow their Facebook page as the post upcoming events at Santa's Den.