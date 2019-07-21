Local bars see business boost after tourist attractions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local bars owners said back to back weekend events across the city have led to a steady stream of tourists in the area.

Bar owners said the 2019 Men's National Softball Tournament this weekend and the Crypticon Convention last weekend has been good for their business.

"There’s been a lot going on around town," Christina Grimes, owner of D&G Pub & Grub said. "The summer’s been outstanding for all the local businesses surrounding."

Grimes said the Crypticon Convention was especially good for her business.

"We had a lot of people coming in before the show and after the show," Grimes said.

The staff at local bars said they're usually looking forward to Chief's Training Camp to bring in tourism revenue to the city, this year they are happy to have a boost.

"We’re really looking forward to hopefully some of those people coming out checking out the events out there and hitting up the local spots," Grimes said.

August Bennington, a bartender at Hi-Ho Bar and Grill, said he sees a lot of excitement as fans come to town.

"Everybody starts getting excited coming around more," Bennington said. "There’s a lot of hustle and bustle."

The combined amount of projected revenue between Crypticon and the softball tournament tops out at approximately $265,000 for the city. Local bar staff said they plan to generate their fair portion of that revenue.

"Anytime tourists come into town and they can keep it local and support one of us it's outstanding," Grimes said. "It’s what we’re looking for."

With more chances to generate revenue for the city, bar staff said it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

"As long as we keep getting people to come out and support and keeping it local, it will be great," Grimes said.

Chiefs' Training Camp is set to begin next Saturday, July 27th.