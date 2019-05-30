Local baseball club using protective netting to ensure fan safety

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With Major League Baseball's net problem, the St. Joseph Mustangs are doing everything they can to ensure their fans have a fun, safe experience at the park.

The Mustangs have large nets protecting most of the stadium behind home plate from potential foul balls.

"It's always important for us to be safe at the stadium and obviously the netting is a big part of that," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said.

Before each season, the Mustangs make sure that there are no problems in the netting.

"Any time you see a guy hit a foul ball, you kind of gasp and you make sure that it doesn't hit somebody and that's kind of our worst nightmare to see someone come to a Mustangs game and they go home injured."

The Mustangs return to action Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium against the Clarinda A's.