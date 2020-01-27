Local benefit held for Australian wildfire relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of dollars were raised Sunday in St. Joseph to go to relief efforts in Australia after devastating wildfires.

The benefit, held downtown at The Tiger's Den, was coordinated by bar owner and city councilman Brian Myres and Claire Clark, an Australian native.

Clark said many funds have been raised for the Australian state of New South Wales, and she wanted to make sure funds go to other states also affected by the massive fires.

"We just wanted to make sure that other areas weren't missing out and they were getting donations too," Clark said. "Our goal was $1,000."

Many local businesses took part in offering items in a silent auction, as of late this afternoon they've raised about $600 dollars.