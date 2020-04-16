Local brewery has learned to adapt during stay-at-home order

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) River Bluff Brewing has seen a change to business since the coronavirus and the stay-at home order.

The brewery has been allowed to continue beer sales with curbside pickup while also being able to deliver.

While brewery owners said it took a while for everything to set in, they are now moving forward.

"We really just kind of picked up the ball and said 'well, if that's the game we've got to play right now, we might as well play it as hard as we can. Try to take a bad situation and make it less bad," co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Edison Derr said. "We kind of adapted pretty quickly and rather smoothly here," Co-Founder of River Bluff Brewing Edison Derr said.

River Bluff said they will soon start canning to make it easier to sell six-packs.