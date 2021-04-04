Local brothers face-off as rivals for the first time

(MARYVILLE, Mo) Brady and Brett Holden have grown up playing together.

From teammates in high school at Mid-Buchanan to teammates at Junior College, but 2021 is the first year they are playing against each other on rival teams.

“Its a lot different looking across the field and seeing him in the other dugout,” said Griffons Outfielder Brady Holden.

Despite always being teammates before this season, the two say it's interesting to look across the diamond seeing the other on the other side.

“It was, it was a pretty cool experience, i’ve only ever done it once before in my life and that was a couple summers ago against the mustangs so its always cool to face off against him on the other side,” said Bearcats Infielder Brett Holden.

“All love but its definitely fun to compete against each other,” said Brady.

Brady chose Missouri Western and Brett after originally being at Western, decided to go up to Northwest.

Rooting for the Bearcats is a new change of pace for the family, since their dad is a Griffon Alumn.

“When I heard he was coming here on a recruiting visit, I was like oh my gosh are your serious," said Mike Holden.

But after joking about Brett picking the Griffons rival, Mike says he is glad his son found a home.

“I'm glad he found a home and he is happy and as a parent that's all I care about. The Griffon vs the Bearcat thing I'm able to put that aside,” said Mike.

Brady plays in the outfield while Brett plays in the infield, so their paths do cross between the foul lines every now and then.

“Oh yea, anytime I visit him on the base paths I make sure to say something to him,” said Brady.

”We always chirp at each other a little out there, I like to mess with him when he gets on base but he had a good series so I was proud of him,” said Brett.

Even though they play on rival teams, the brothers have no love lost for each other.

They even give scouting reports of common opponents pitchers, but smack talking before the Griffons and Bearcats series? That happens more in the off-season than before the series.

“I talk a lot of crap to him in the off-season and we have a better record this year so i let him here about it all the time but we didn't talk about anything prior to this series,” said Brett.

The experience itself of playing against a sibling isn't felt by many, but the Holden brothers enjoy it, and hope for the possibility of playing on the same team again in the future.

“I just look forward to next time we play and hopefully sometime we’ll get to play together again,” said Holden.