Local business gives free fans to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army received a shipment of fans from Westlake ACE Hardware on Wednesday.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, M..)- With the hot and humid conditions expected the last several days a St. Joseph business helped one organization to make sure people are staying cool.

The Salvation Army received a shipment of fans from Westlake ACE Hardware.

The store recently hosted a fan drive help raise money to buy the fans. Customers generously donated almost $2,000.

One Wednesday, the Salvation Army came by to pick up the fans. Major Laura Key thanks those who took the time to help those in need.

"People need this," Key said. "Many times a lot of people can afford air conditioning because their bill will go up. These fans will be perfect for them."

In all, over 125 fans were given to the Salvation Army to pass out to those who signed up to receive one.

Westlake ACE Hardware has been doing this fan give away now for the past eight years.

