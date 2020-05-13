Local business impacted by nationwide beef shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local businesses are feeling the impacts of the nationwide beef shortage due to Covid-19, those that sell beef are especially hard hit.

Stephanie McGarry, the owner of Crumbly Burger on Frederick Ave., said significant beef supply shortages have already hit her operation.

"It almost makes you wanna cry," McGarry said. "It makes you wonder if you’re still going to be able to be open."

McGarry, who has seen her incoming supply of beef reduced by 90%, said she has enough beef to last for the next two weeks, but she’s added some tough changes had to be made in responce to the rise in beef prices.

"We’ve had to take away the beef specials," She said. "We raised our prices,"

This most recent blow to McGarry's business is in addition to the lower traffic she’s seen since the pandemic began, she said business decreased 50%.

Customers said they’re also having a tough time finding beef.

"Sometimes its hard to find," Tom Evans, a customer said. "The prices have gone up."

"Buying groceries and stuff is more expensive," Dennis Thornhill, a customer said. "It’s tough times right now."

They said they hope businesses like the Crumbly Burger can weather this storm, and stress the importance of supporting them.

"I think it important we make sure we're doing our part to ensure that they’re gonna stay open." Thornhill said.