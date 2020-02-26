Clear
Local business owners donated more than $4,000 to family shelter

Locally owned gas stations collected more than $4,000 for families staying at the local Salvation Army.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Locally owned gas stations collected more than $4,000 for families staying at the local Salvation Army.

Fastgas owners Beth and Ron Bachman donated three cents of every gallon of gas that was purchased at one of their 8 stations during the week of Christmas to the Salvation Army.

The Bachman’s along with their Director of Retail Operations, Robin Caton, delivered a check of $4,086 to the organization Wednesday.

“We believe in what the Salvation Army does,” Beth Bachman said. “Their ministry, their contribution to the community, and it’s just a good partnership that we’ve enjoyed over the last 15 years.”

Major Ronald Key said the money will be used to help the families staying in the recently renovated Booth Center.

“We have 8 families currently staying at the Booth Center right now and this money will go a long way in purchasing things like toilet paper, toothpaste just daily necessities they don’t have,” said Maj. Ronald Key, who along with his wife Laura operate the St. Joseph Salvation Army office.

In 2018, the Salvation Army closed its homeless shelter for men to renovate the facility for families.

The Booth Center re-opened in late 2019 with a new nine-unit apartment complex complete with kitchens, family rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and access to laundry service. It can house up to 47 people at one time.

The Booth Center not only provides shelter, but it also has wrap-around services, with a program geared towards returning those staying there to self-sufficiency.

Key said three families have moved out of the Booth Center since it opened in December and have permanent housing.

More than 20 families are currently on the waitlist for the shelter.

