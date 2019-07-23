Clear

Local business preparing for Chiefs fans in St. Joseph

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their 2019 Training Camp in St. Joseph on Saturday with the team's first full-team practice.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs fans are excited for the team to start training camp on Saturday and a local business is stocking its shelves with Chiefs' merchandise. 

Rally House in St. Joseph has made sure almost half the store is all Chiefs' gear, especially gear with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on it.

"Mahomes is everyone's number one player right now, so we are really excited to see him come to camp to see all the fans that are going to come here to see him at camp," Rally House manager Blakli Thompson said. 

Thompson adds that the store will continue to receive new Chiefs gear as demand calls for it. 

Rally House is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Moving forward the next few days a very nice new weather pattern sets up as high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events