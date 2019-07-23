Local business preparing for Chiefs fans in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs fans are excited for the team to start training camp on Saturday and a local business is stocking its shelves with Chiefs' merchandise.

Rally House in St. Joseph has made sure almost half the store is all Chiefs' gear, especially gear with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on it.

"Mahomes is everyone's number one player right now, so we are really excited to see him come to camp to see all the fans that are going to come here to see him at camp," Rally House manager Blakli Thompson said.

Thompson adds that the store will continue to receive new Chiefs gear as demand calls for it.

Rally House is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.