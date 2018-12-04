Local business reacts to Kareem Hunt incidents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Pony Express Sports and More store in East Hills Shopping Center is working with people who buy Kareem Hunt memorabilia.

"They are all autographed and signed items and that's what we normally do," Owner Carleo Pacubas said. "We would probably give them a discount on those items and the other ones, we surely would give you a discount."

The NFL is investigating three separate incidents involving Hunt.

He is a free agent, but is on the Commissioner's Exempt list.