(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Pony Express Sports and More store in East Hills Shopping Center is working with people who buy Kareem Hunt memorabilia.
"They are all autographed and signed items and that's what we normally do," Owner Carleo Pacubas said. "We would probably give them a discount on those items and the other ones, we surely would give you a discount."
The NFL is investigating three separate incidents involving Hunt.
He is a free agent, but is on the Commissioner's Exempt list.
- Local business reacts to Kareem Hunt incidents
- Kareem Hunt has been accused in three violent incidents this year
- Kareem Hunt apologizes in first interview since TMZ video release
- Chiefs release RB Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of Hunt shoving and kicking a women
- Kansas City man filed police report claiming Kareem Hunt involved in attack at Power & Light District
