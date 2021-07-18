Clear
BREAKING NEWS One in custody following Andrew County standoff Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local business reacts to rise in covid numbers

As Covid-19 cases rise so too does concern about local business. Owners, managers, and customers describe how they're responding so far to the increase.

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the Ground Round, assistant manager Bobby Hay says making his customers happy is his number one priority.

"That's the main thing right now trying to make everybody comfortable," He said.  "I'm telling ya that's a hard thing to do."

That task is getting harder for his restaurant now that Covid-19 numbers are rising, the rise coupled with low vaccination numbers are a concern for customers as well.

"We have so many people who are unvaccinated," Marilyn Power, a customer said. "Just because I am doesn't mean I'm not gonna get it."

The recent jump is a reminder for many not to let their guard down, well over a year since the start of the pandemic.

The timing of the rise with the Kansas City Chief's training camp set to start on July 28 only adds to the concern for some businesses.

"A lot of people won't come to St. Joe because they're afraid of the Covid breakout you know in this part of the country and stuff like that."

Power said it's all pushed her to give mask wearing a second thought.

"I think more people are starting to cover up again," She said.  "I think it's a good thing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
We ended the weekend a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight will be rather pleasant with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Starting off the week tomorrow we can expect sunshine and high temperatures remaining in the 80s. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories