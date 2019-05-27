Clear
Local business survives global helium shortage

A global helium shortage isn't enough to stop the Hy-Vee Floral Ballon and Gift Department from keeping up with the demand for the party staple.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 3:04 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A recent helium shortage is affecting balloon sales across the globe.
Balloon retailers have either had to resort to raising prices for the party staples or just flat out running out of their inventory. 
Employees at the local Hy-Vee, however, say  they've been able to survive the shortage.

"The people that we have a contract with talk to us every week about the helium shortage," Kristin Emmendorfer Hy-Vee decorations manager said. "They assure us that we're always able to get our helium."

Other area ballon stores were not able to comment about their helium supply at this time.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area until 8 am. Monday.
