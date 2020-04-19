Local business to offer yard signs for the Class of 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Commencement ceremonies give the chance for students to showcase their hard work letting the world know they’ve earned the chance to move up in life.

With schools across the area closed till the end of the year, graduation ceremonies for high school seniors will look a lot different if they happen at all.

One local small business is stepping in to make sure seniors are getting recognized. The Mark-It, known for labeling t-shirts and other items is now making yard signs for the Class Of 2020.

"We thought it would be a great way to showcase your graduate and let them know that people do care," owner Korey Massey said.

Massey added the idea given to her in part by her customer base.

"We actually had someone reach out to us asking if it was something that we were doing and we didn’t really think anything of it until this person showed some interest," she said. "No one around here was doing anything like this and we thought this would be a great opportunity for our city."

Massey posted the idea to social media where she says it gained a lot of support, she said she’s proud to bring the idea to our area so that this year’s senior class gets at least some of the recognition they deserve.

"It just lets people know in your neighborhood that hey you have a graduate let’s give them some love too," She said.

Massey said she's scheduled to receive designs for the signs next week, that's also when she expects to start taking orders.

For more information, visit The Mark-It's website.

To visit The Mark-It's Facebook page, CLICK HERE.