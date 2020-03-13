Local businesses address Covid-19 in special meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local business leaders met Friday afternoon for a special meeting to address Covid-19. Staff from the St. Joseph Health Department took questions from concerned business owners.

"It just shows that this is a universal concern," Connie Werner, clinic supervisor St. Joseph Health Department said.

Those in attendance shared their feelings over the response to the virus.

"I think we’re all aware that panic is at an all-time high," Paul Stickler, a businessman said.

With so much news coming out either about or related to the virus, some business owners said worry over it is also a concern.

"I am just concerned that there are no criteria of when do we stop panicking," Stickler said.

Business owners said the response seen across the country and the world is unprecedented, health department officials said its important to take it seriously, but not to panic.

"Somewhere between dismissing it as nothing and thinking the world is going to end tomorrow, we need to be somewhere in that middle," Werner said.

Health department staff said it starts with being informed and ready to respond if the time should come.

"Know what you’re going to do now so that when anything changes, you’re not trying to figure out what to do," Werner said.

The city will host a panel discussion with first responders, school officials and health staff on March 16th.