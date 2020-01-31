Local businesses celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just days to go until the Super Bowl this weekend, local businesses are just as excited as fans to watch what happens Sunday.

The Kansas City Cheifs will make their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years, and some businesses are making last-minute improvements for their customers.

"The atmosphere in here is going to be unreal," Whitney Loehnig, owner Adam's Bar & Grill said.

Loehnig said new TVs will be installed at the bar just in time for the game, while staff at other businesses said they're fully prepared for the occasion.

The St. Jo Frontier Casino will be hosting their first Super Bowl party since undergoing a major renovation, the general manager told us the changes were right on cue.

"Couldn’t have planned it any better," Michael Tamburelli, general manager St. Jo Frontier Casino said. "Hopefully a lot of people come in and watch the game."

Businesses hosting Super Bowl festivities aren't solely focused on earning more money, staff said for this game the experience matters for their customers.

"It’s been such high energy since the AFC Championship game a couple of weeks ago," Loehnig said. "It’s just something that’s truly exciting very very special,"

Staff said many of them are also Chiefs fans, and they said they’ll be cheering right along with their customers for a Chiefs victory.

"Everyone’s gonna show up in their red," Loehnig said. "We’re all going to be on the same team cheering on our guys."

The St. Jo Frontier Casino will open at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for their Super Bowl festivities, the staff at Adam's Bar & Grill said much of their seating for Sunday's game has been reserved.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday at 5:30 p.m.