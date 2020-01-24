Local businesses flourish on Chiefs success

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local businesses from across St. Joseph are capitalizing on the Kansas City Chiefs' journey to Super Bowl LIV. Once the Chiefs secured a spot in the big game, business owners saw an immediate demand for Chiefs merchadise and decided to get creative.

Country Cookie is baking jersey cookies.

"Us having this opportunity to get our Chiefs cookies out and everything lets people know what we can do, so it brings in a lot more orders.," said Josie O'Daniell, a baker at the cookie company.

The Mark It is printing customizable t-shirts and The Pony Express Sports & More are selling specialized Chiefs memorabilia.

"We have some graphic artists here who have taken the time here to research what people do not have and putting their own spin on it and people love that," says Korey Massey, manager of Mark It.

Just like everyone else, businesses were holding their breath (and the amount of product they were ordering) up until the end of the AFC championship game, hoping the Chiefs were going to go to the Super Bowl.

"We didn't want to order a whole lot because what if they didn't go to the Super Bowl, but now all of a sudden they're going to the Super Bowl and now we're like 'oh we need all of this stuff,'" says O'Daniell.

The success of the beloved NFL team has trickled down to businesses throughout St. Joseph, creating a profitable and spirited atmosphere.

The store owner of Pony Express Sports & More says his sales dramatically increased after the AFC win.

"Absolutely! It's probably increased by 70 to 80 percent," says Carleo Pacubas.

And traffic doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Businesses say they are expecting to ride out this high even after the big game, with Chiefs merchandise sales to continue long after the game.

"I think lots of people are buying it now because it's better to buy it now rather than later and if we win the Super Bowl it will still be going up," says Pacubas.

Businesses say they will be cheering on the Chiefs a week from Sunday not just in hopes of continuing this increase of consumer traffic, but cheering them on as devouted fans.