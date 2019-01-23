Clear
Local businesses help families affected by government shutdown

El Maguey's Mexican Restaraunt along with Unique creations are offering free promotions to families affected by the government shutdown.

Jan. 23, 2019
Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The effects of the government shutdown are starting to have a real impact on families and now local businesses are doing whatever they can to make it a little easier.

As part of their "Haircuts From the Heart" campaign. The Unique Creations salon is offering free haircuts every day to families impacted by the shutdown. The owners say it was the least they could do to give back.

"The community has always been here for us and supports us," Adam Meisinger, co-owner said. "We feel we need to give back any time we can."

At El Maguey's Mexican Restaurant, families affected by the shutdown will be treated to a free dinner every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant will offer a special menu for their promotion.

Customers will have to show a valid I.D. For the promotion. Both businesses said they plan to offer their free services until the shutdown is over.


