Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local businesses in Atchison get traffic on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday puts an emphasis on people to shop small and shop local. Local stores in Atchison saw more customers stopping in to support their businesses after Black Friday.

Posted: Nov 27, 2021 9:52 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ATCHISON, Ks.) In the downtown area local small businesses had more foot traffic. 5th Street Mercantile's staff was happy to see customers come in and shop small.

The manager said shoppers coming from out of town get a glimpse of what the city is all about and the local flare the town's shops bring and there is a comradery among shop owners.

"Downtown, the mall area it's great, it's amazing. I feel like everybody here has a sense of community with each other. We all help each other out and having a bunch of people from out of town. I help a lot of people out of town here. So having people come in out of town saying like oh my gosh your shop is so cute you know it's amazing. Like i didn't even know this was here. So I feel like us getting a bigger push out into the community is bringing other people in and funding our community as a whole which makes everything better," store manager Athena Baldwin said.

The store is one of the many keeping their Black Friday deals going, hoping to increase their customer base.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Atchison
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
It was a pleasant start to the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the mid 60s. A cold front moving through the area will bring us down into the 30s for lows overnight with gusty winds up to 20 mph. This will keep our highs in the 50s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies with mild winds from the southwest. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week. Temperatures are forecasted to stay above average for the first day of December on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories