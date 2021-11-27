Local businesses in Atchison get traffic on Small Business Saturday

(ATCHISON, Ks.) In the downtown area local small businesses had more foot traffic. 5th Street Mercantile's staff was happy to see customers come in and shop small.

The manager said shoppers coming from out of town get a glimpse of what the city is all about and the local flare the town's shops bring and there is a comradery among shop owners.

"Downtown, the mall area it's great, it's amazing. I feel like everybody here has a sense of community with each other. We all help each other out and having a bunch of people from out of town. I help a lot of people out of town here. So having people come in out of town saying like oh my gosh your shop is so cute you know it's amazing. Like i didn't even know this was here. So I feel like us getting a bigger push out into the community is bringing other people in and funding our community as a whole which makes everything better," store manager Athena Baldwin said.

The store is one of the many keeping their Black Friday deals going, hoping to increase their customer base.