Local businesses slow Chiefs Training Camp rush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Chiefs fans are officially back in town for Chiefs Training Camp, and local stores and restaurants are ready for the rush.

"We kind of just make sure we have adequate staffing, um make sure the kitchen knows what's going on so they can mentally prepare, and then it's just basically kind of see how it goes. Everybody that comes is always nice, I've never had any problems with people," said Hi-Ho Bar & Grill Bartender, Kaity Yount.

Wednesday marked the first chance for fans to watch their favorite team, but the crowd featured solely season ticket holders. So businesses are not quite seeing the normal 1st-day rush.

"Like we've kind of been busy, it's been like coming in spurts but hopefully it does get busier," said Rally House Store Associate, Taylor Hutcherson.

Many businesses handing out coupons, lunch specials, and anything else they can think of to try and draw some of the fans from Training Camp.

"We always have lunch specials Monday through Friday and drink specials Monday through Friday at nights too so," said Yount.

Sot: Hutcherson: "Not normally throughout the year do we give out coupons so it is like a very good deal to be at camp," said Hutcherson.

But local businesses, do expect business to pick up, due to the number of fans eager to see their team for the first time in 2 years.

"I do think they expect it to be slightly busier because people can actually go out and do stuff now and most places have their mask mandate lifted," said Yount.

"It's the first week so it's probably just gonna pick up as it goes by, hopefully as I said," said Hutcherson.